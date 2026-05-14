Karuppu director RJ Balaji breaks down amid release delay, suggests evening release for Suriya–Trisha Krishnan's film: 'It shouldn't have...'

Home

Entertainment

Karuppu director RJ Balaji breaks down amid release delay, suggests evening release for Suriya–Trisha Krishnans film: It shouldnt have…

Karuppu faced a major setback on release day after its early morning shows were cancelled at the last moment. Amid growing fan disappointment director RJ Balaji emotionally reacted to the situation and hinted that the film might finally hit screens soon.

RJ Balaji gets emotional over Karuppu delay (PC: Twitter)

The release day of Karuppu turned unexpectedly emotional for fans as well as the film’s team after multiple scheduled shows were cancelled at the last moment on May 14. What was supposed to be a grand theatrical opening for Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film instead became a stressful day filled with uncertainty, frustration and disappointment. Director RJ Balaji later shared an emotional video message from inside his car where he apologised to fans and assured them that the team was still trying hard to bring the film to theatres by evening. His emotional appeal quickly went viral across social media platforms, with many fans expressing support for the filmmaker and the cast.

RJ Balaji apologises after Karuppu release delay

After the cancellation of the morning and afternoon shows, RJ Balaji addressed viewers directly through a heartfelt video message. The director became visibly emotional while speaking about the unexpected situation and admitted that he never imagined the release would face such obstacles.

He said, “I am giving you another update from my car. I hope it’s the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other states to watch the film at 9 am. It shouldn’t have happened and I am sorry for that.” The actor-director also reflected on how films help audiences escape daily stress and shared his sadness over disappointing moviegoers.

Also read: Karuppu release crisis: Suriya–Trisha Krishnan’s film’s 9 AM shows cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s approval, fans express anger

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What caused the Karuppu release crisis?

According to reports the delay happened due to financial complications linked to Dream Warrior Pictures led by producer SR Prabu. Industry reports claimed that more than Rs 50 crore worth of unsettled dues became a major issue before the film’s release.

It was also reported that distributors exhibitors and financiers who had suffered losses from previous projects demanded pending payments before allowing the release process to continue smoothly. Unpaid location charges connected to EVP Studios near Chennai reportedly added further complications.

Amid the crisis reports also suggested that actor Suriya personally stepped in to help clear some dues related specifically to Karuppu while the production house worked separately on the remaining financial matters.

Watch Karuppu director RJ Balaji’s viral video here

RJ Balaji hints at evening release

Despite the stressful situation RJ Balaji remained hopeful about the film finally reaching theatres later in the day. Speaking emotionally he said “I manifested that Karuppu would release on May 14 and would become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. I am tearing up that’s my pain. Everyone is working towards releasing the film today evening at 6 pm.”

Cast and crew of Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Mansoor Ali Khan and Indrans. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar while GK Vishnu handled cinematography. Action sequences have been choreographed by Anbariv.











