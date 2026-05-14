Home

News

PM Modi fuel saving appeal: Want to cut cooking oil consumption? Check out these 5 kitchen tips

PM Modi urged Indians to use less cooking oil amid an energy crisis as well as a way to raise awareness about unhealthy fats. Here are some ways in which you can reduce the consumption of nearly 10 per cent more while cooking

Using non sticks pans are the easiest way to control oil consumption. Representational Image

While cooking oil plays an important role in Indian cuisine, excessive use can silently raise the amount of unhealthy fats and calories in everyday food. During a event in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Indians to reduce their cooking oil usage by 10 per cent.

PM Modi linked his appeal to reduce cooking oil consumption with both health and economic concerns, citing record-high fuel prices in several countries and the need to conserve foreign exchange during the ongoing West Asia crisis. He said even a 10 per cent reduction in oil use could reflect patriotism while promoting better health.

Here’s how you can reduce oil consumption.

Choose the right cookware

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Experts suggest that changing your cookware can make a noticeable difference in oil consumption. Non-stick pans, cast-iron skillets and ceramic-coated utensils generally require less oil than conventional cookware. This not only helps reduce daily oil intake but can also add nutrients to meals. Cooking in iron utensils, for example, can boost the iron content of food.

Choose correct quantity

Switching to measuring spoons is a simple kitchen habit that can significantly lower oil consumption. It not only helps control portions but also makes food feel lighter and more suitable for better digestion and overall wellness.

Also Read: Why more commuters are choosing these apps after PM Modi’s carpooling appeal amid fuel crisis

Healthier cooking options

Reducing oil in everyday meals has become easier with modern cooking methods. Instead of relying on deep frying, people can opt for steaming, roasting, baking, grilling, or air-frying, all of which offer tasty results with less oil. Boiled foods are also healthier since they need little or no oil and are gentle on digestion while retaining nutrients. Grilling is another effective option that uses virtually no oil and keeps food nutritious.

Saute using water

Indian cooking often begins with a base of oil used to sauté onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic. But experts say these ingredients can be cooked using very little oil along with splashes of water, curd or vegetable stock. This technique keeps vegetables from sticking, cooks them effectively and reduces overall oil usage. It also helps maintain the nutritional value, taste and aroma of the food.

Enhance flavour with herbs and spices

Many home cooks think more oil means better taste, but flavour can easily be built using fresh herbs, spices and aromatics. Adding ingredients such as garlic, ginger, black pepper, curry leaves, mustard seeds, coriander and mint can transform the taste and texture of a dish without increasing oil content.

Also Read: Fuel Crisis in India: Air India set to hike fares, international trips to get expensive, Check new fares here











