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Chabahar major symbol of Iran-India cooperation, India should…: What Iranian FM Araghchi said on relations with India

Araghchi, however, remained focused on the long-term economic promise of the project, describing it as a “golden gate” for global trade.

Chabahar Port (File)

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday hailed the Chabahar Port as a “major symbol of cooperation” between Tehran and New Delhi, urging India to persist with its strategic investments despite the mounting pressure of US sanctions.

Addressing the media following the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Araghchi also called upon India to leverage its “good reputation” to take on a more prominent diplomatic role in stabilising the volatile West Asian region.

“Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port,” Araghchi noted.

In response to a question from ANI regarding the port’s progress, the Foreign Minister acknowledged that while the partnership remains strong, the pace of investment has “slowed down” due to the restrictive nature of US sanctions.

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The strategic corridor, which serves as India’s vital gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan, faces fresh hurdles after the US sanctions waiver expired on April 26 this year. This comes despite New Delhi entering a landmark 10-year agreement in 2024 to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal.

Araghchi, however, remained focused on the long-term economic promise of the project, describing it as a “golden gate” for global trade.

“This port will be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe, and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean,” the Foreign Minister asserted.

He expressed a firm desire for New Delhi to remain committed to the project’s completion, stating, “I hope that Indians would continue their work in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around.”

Beyond economic ties, Araghchi lauded India’s balanced diplomatic approach amidst the ongoing regional friction. He suggested that New Delhi is uniquely positioned to act as a peacemaker in the Persian Gulf, a region currently caught in the crossfire of US-Iran tensions.

“India, with its good reputation, can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to all countries in the Persian Gulf,” he remarked.

While welcoming India’s “positive constructive role,” Araghchi struck a sterner tone regarding Washington, describing the current ceasefire as being on “shaky grounds.”

He squarely blamed the Trump administration as the “primary hurdle” to regional harmony. Reaffirming Tehran’s resilience, he declared, “There is no military solution to anything related to Iran. They (the US) have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat.”











