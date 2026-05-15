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Will auto and taxi rides become costly in Delhi after hike in CNG price? Here is what we know

The supply of fuel and gas has been badly affected due to the crisis in the Middle East, especially the halt in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: On the morning of Friday, May 15, the common people felt a shock as they learned about the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel by more than 3 rupees. But apart from the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, another shock was felt by the common people and that was the increase in the rates of CNG. Since auto-rickshaws run on CNG, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union has asked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to increase the minimum fare of autos.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have written a letter to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. In the letter, it has been demanded that the minimum fare of an auto rickshaw in Delhi should be increased from 30 rupees to 50 rupees.

Common People’s Pockets Will Be Affected

Now, if CM Rekha Gupta heeds to these demands, then it will affect the pocket of the common people. This will come as a double blow as the prices of petrol and diesel have already been hiked.

What Does The Union Say?

The union has written a letter demanding an increase in the auto-taxi fare. It has been written that the financial pressure on the drivers is increasing due to the increasing cost, while CNG, tyres, engine parts and spare parts have become expensive, and the operating cost of the vehicles has increased. Hence, they have asked to raise the minimum auto fare from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

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It has asked to increase the auto fare from Rs 11 to Rs 15 per kilometre, and a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute and an extra luggage charge of Rs 25. It has also asked for the continuation of 25% night charge from 11 pm to 5 am.

For the taxis, it has been asked that the minimum taxi fare is raised from Rs 40 to Rs 70. Further, it is asked to increase non-AC taxi fare from Rs 17 to Rs 30 per km and to increase AC taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per km.

Why Is The Price Increased?

The supply of fuel and gas has been badly affected due to the crisis in the Middle East, especially the halt in the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, crude oil prices were continuously increasing. Even after the increase in crude oil prices, the government did not increase the prices of petrol and diesel, but on May 15, a decision was taken to increase the rates.

On the morning of May 15, 2026, the prices of petrol and diesel increased. Apart from this, on May 14, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced an increase in the rates of CNG, after which, on the morning of May 15, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the prices of CNG by Rs 2 per kg. In Delhi, the price of CNG is now Rs 77.09/kg.











