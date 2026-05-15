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Registration of THESE vehicles to be closed from next year in Delhi-NCR to promote electric vehicles

The Commission for Air Quality Management has taken a major decision to control the increasing air pollution in the National Capital Region.

(Representational image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken a major decision to control the increasing air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The commission has issued instructions saying that only electric L5 category (passenger and cargo) three-wheeler vehicles will be registered in Delhi-NCR in the coming years. That is, the registration of new autos and three-wheelers running on petrol, diesel and CNG will be stopped gradually. This decision is being considered as a big step towards reducing pollution in Delhi-NCR.

CAQM’s Statement

The CAQM said: “The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has directed that only electric 3-wheelers of the L5 category (Passenger and Goods) shall be permitted for registration across Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, as follows: National Capital Territory of Delhi- with effect from January 1, 2027. High Vehicle Density (HVD) districts of NCR, namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, with effect from January 1, 2028; and all remaining districts of NCR, with effect from January 1, 2029.”

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has directed that only electric 3-wheelers of the L5 category (Passenger and Goods) shall be permitted for registration across Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, as follows: National Capital Territory of Delhi-… — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

When Will The New Rule Be Implemented In Delhi?

According to CAQM, this rule will be applicable from January 1, 2027 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. After this, only electric L5 category three-wheeler vehicles will be allowed to be registered in Delhi. The Commission believes that the large number of autos and three-wheelers plying in Delhi are major contributors to air pollution. In such a situation, the level of pollution can be controlled by promoting electric vehicles.

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It Will Be Implemented In Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad From 2028

The Commission has decided to implement this system in a phased manner. After Delhi, the rule will come into effect from January 1, 2028, in districts with high vehicle density (HVD) – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. In these districts, too, only electric three-wheeler vehicles can be newly registered. It is believed that pollution is increasing rapidly in these cities of NCR due to a high number of vehicles and traffic pressure.











