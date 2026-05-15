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NEET Paper Leak: Who is Rishi Binval who bought paper to become doctor, had passed Class 12 with…

NEET Paper Leak: A major revelation has emerged in the NEET paper leak case: Rishi Binwal, the brother of accused Vikas Binwal, for whom the paper was purchased, was a very weak student. Rishi passed 10th grade with 43.67% and 12th grade with only 50% grace marks.

NEET Paper Leak: Rishi Binval who bought paper to become doctor had passed Class 12 with grace marks

New and shocking revelations are emerging daily in the NEET-UG paper leak case. An aspect of this entire syndicate has emerged that raises serious questions about the country’s education system and the future of meritorious students. The investigation has revealed that Rishi Binwal, the cousin for whom mastermind Vikas Binval procured the paper, has a poor academic record. Had this paper leak not been exposed in time, a student lacking even basic knowledge would have been admitted to medical college.

Analysis of accused Rishi Binwal’s marksheet reveals that he was a weak student from the beginning. Rishi scored only 43.67% in Class 10. His performance didn’t improve significantly in the 12th board exams either. He barely passed Class 12 with grace marks, securing a mere 50% overall. In a difficult exam like NEET, where millions of bright students work day and night to earn every single mark, selection for an average student like Rishi was considered certain because he had the key to the leaked exam.

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Vikas Bival’s Masterplan

According to investigating agencies, the paper leak gang extorted large sums of money from several students like Rishi. Vikas’s goal was to make his brother a doctor without any effort. This revelation has outraged thousands of students who have dreamed of securing a medical seat through years of coaching and hard work.

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What would have happened if paper leak hadn’t been detected?

If the police and investigating agencies hadn’t foiled this conspiracy, Rishi Binwal was sure to be selected to one of the country’s most prestigious medical colleges. This would not only have been unfair to merit but also jeopardized the lives of future patients. If a student who passed 12th with grace marks had become a doctor through fraud, it could have posed a major threat to the entire medical system. Currently, the police are interrogating both Vikas and Rishi to get to the root of this network.











