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Bad news for MI after thrilling IPL 2026 win over PBKS, BCCI take BIG action against…

Mumbai Indians official was fined 15 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for using abusive language against fourth umpire in IPL 2026 match vs Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard was fined and handed demerit point by BCCI on Friday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians posted only their 4th win of the entire IPL 2026 season, stunning last year’s finalists Punjab Kings by six wickets in match no. 58 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first in his IPL career, MI reeled off 50 runs in the last three overs of the match to leave PBKS stunned at their ‘home ground’.

There was, however, some bad news for the five-time former champions MI even after their win over PBKS. MI batting coach and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was fined and handed a demerit point by the BCCI due to his abusive behaviour against fourth umpire.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 58: PBKS hopes of Playoffs berth hit with 5th successive loss, Prabhsimran Singh moves up

“Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15 per cent of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” a BCCI statement read on Friday.

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“Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match’. The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire,” the statement added.

Also Read | Not Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav, THIS star player is new Mumbai Indians CAPTAIN vs PBKS in IPL 2026 match

Pollard was the second coach to be hauled up by the BCCI this week. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower was also fined 15 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for abusing the fourth umpire in their match against Mumbai Indians.

“Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Pankaj Dharmani,” the BCCI said.

The former West Indies all-rounder was part of MI’s IPL-winning squad in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Pollard scored 3412 in 189 matches in his IPL career with Mumbai Indians which ended in IPL 2022 season and also claimed 69 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah pleased by winning start as captain

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah took over the mantle of captaincy in the IPL for the first time in his career with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav not available for the game against PBKS. Bumrah had played in 156 matches for MI before he got the chance to lead his franchise.

“Yeah, first game, like I said, I’ve captained a Test match. I’ve captained T20Is. Now the only game that is left is ODI cricket. But I don’t see that happening (laughs), but jokes apart. Really happy. I had good fun, good weather, great ground. So enjoyed my time,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.











