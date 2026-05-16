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CM Mohan Yadav takes strict action in firecracker factory fire, suspends officials with immediate effect

Following the firecracker factory blast in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered strict action in connection with the incident.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. File image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken strict action in connection to the firecracker factory accident in Dewas district. He has suspended Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Saxena, Naib Tehsildar Ravi Sharma, and Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Deepa Mandve.

During the period of suspension, Saxena and Sharma have been attached to the Dewas Collector’s Office, while Mandve has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. Official orders regarding their suspension have also been issued by the administration. Chief Minister categorically stated that no individual found responsible for this accident will be spared.

According to the order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, SDM Sanjeev Saxena and Naib Tehsildar Ravi Sharma demonstrated gross negligence, apathy, and irregularities in the discharge of their duties, which led to the incident. The official statement read, “Their actions constitute indiscipline and misconduct; therefore, they are hereby suspended with immediate effect. Meanwhile, an order issued by the Home Department notes that an explosion occurred on May 14 at a firecracker factory in Tehsil Tonkhurd, Dewas, resulting in the deaths of several individuals and serious injuries to many others.”

The statement further said that SDO (Police) Deepa Mandave failed to conduct periodic inspections of the factory’s operations, despite instructions issued from time to time by the government authorities. “Furthermore, she failed to submit a report to her superior office. This conduct amounts to gross negligence and apathy in the discharge of duty; therefore, she is hereby suspended with immediate effect” .

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CM Mohan Yadav announces financial assistance

Notably, a massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in the Dewas district on May 14. As many as three workers lost their lives while and 25 others were injured during the incident. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences over the loss of life resulting from this incident.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Also, he directed senior state officials to visit the site of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the accident. He has stated that no one found guilty in connection with this incident will be spared.

Three workers who sustained burn injuries have been admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore. CM Yadav visited the hospital to inquire about their condition.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have taken action against the owner of the firecracker factory under the National Security Act (NSA). We are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the investigation report. “The state government will not spare anyone responsible in this case. This incident is a lesson, and we hope it doesn’t recur,” he added.











