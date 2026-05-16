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Travelling from Punjab to Bengal made easier! Amrit Bharat Express will run between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri | Check stations, timings

The Indian Railways has decided to convert the special Amrit Bharat Express train from Punjab’s Amritsar to Bengal’s Jalpaiguri into a regular train. Here are the timings, route and other details

Amrit Bharat Express train to run between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri. File image

The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express is scheduled to be converted into a regular train aimed at improving passenger connectivity across four states. It will connect Amritsar in Punjab to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. With this, it will pass through Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Here’s are some of the details of the train, including route, timings, stoppages and other details.

What will be timing?

The Indian Railways will be launched as a regular service with numbers 14664 and 14663, replacing the earlier special trains 04654 and 04653. The Railway Board said both trains will run once a week. Train 14664 is scheduled to depart from Amritsar on Thursdays, whereas train 14663 will leave New Jalpaiguri every Saturday.

Also Read: Indian Railways BIG update: PM Modi to flag off Podanur–Dhanbad and Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express trains on This date; Check route details and stoppages

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The train from New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar is scheduled to depart at 8:00 am on Saturdays and reach Amritsar by 2:20 am on Monday. In the return direction, the train from Amritsar will leave at 12:45 pm every Thursday and arrive in New Jalpaiguri at 4:15 am on Saturday.

What are the route and stoppages?

The railway service will have 35 stoppages on its route, with important stations including Jalandhar City, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur and Siliguri. Passengers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit significantly from this new train.

According to the route plan, the train will travel through Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sakri, Saraigarh, Forbesganj and Araria, enhancing transport connectivity for passengers in north Bihar’s semi-urban and rural districts.

Officials from the Railways said the move to operate the train as a regular Amrit Bharat Express is intended to strengthen reliable connectivity and enhance passenger convenience across the region.

Where was the train manufactured?

Developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Amrit Bharat Express is positioned as a cost-effective travel option for the general public. It comes equipped with several modern facilities similar to those in Vande Bharat trains, while focusing on delivering greater comfort at cheaper fares for lower- and lower-middle-class passengers.

Also Read: Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains ticket cancellation rule: You will get zero refund if you cancel confirmed tickets on these trains; check details here











