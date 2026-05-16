Devendra Fadnavis participates in Art of Living 45 years celebration, calls Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biggest Spiritual Ambassador

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Devendra Fadnavis participates in Art of Livings 45 years celebration, calls Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Indias Biggest Spiritual Ambassador

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nine nationwide service initiatives focused on education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare, environmental conservation, digital literacy, tribal welfare, prison reform, and sustainable development.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the Art of Living’s 45th anniversary celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in Bengaluru. Along with CM Fadnavis, several other dignitaries were also part of the event, including Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, five-time National Women’s Heavyweight Champion Nupur Sheoren, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse.

Several parliamentarians, ministers, artists, entrepreneurs, and social leaders also attended the evening. While addressing the massive gathering at the Art of Living’s International Centre in Bengaluru, the CM described Gurudev as “India’s biggest spiritual ambassador to the entire world.”

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“The vision we hold of India as a Vishwaguru is not merely rooted in economic or military power, but in spiritual power. And the path towards becoming that spiritual superpower is guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” he said.

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Calling Gurudev a force that has carried India’s civilisational wisdom to the world, Shri Devendra Fadnavis added, “He has presented our spiritual thought, our universal knowledge and our entire wisdom before the world, and has worked to draw the world’s attention towards us.”

Highlighting The Art of Living’s service initiatives in Maharashtra, he said, “The way Art of Living has worked in water conservation has transformed people’s lives. Through natural farming, farmers who had fallen into despair were inspired by Gurudev and empowered to transform their own lives.”

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He further acknowledged the organisation’s humanitarian presence during crises and disasters: “Wherever there is a calamity, wherever there is a disaster, Art of Living is present there. Carrying Gurudev’s message, thousands and thousands of volunteers work there with great discipline.”

PM Modi inaugurated Art of Living’s Dhyan Mandir

Reflecting on The Art of Living’s extraordinary global journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked during the inauguration of Dhyan Mandir, “Today, it stands before us like a vast banyan tree, whose thousands of branches are touching countless lives across the world.”

The prime minister also launched nine nationwide service initiatives focused on education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare, environmental conservation, digital literacy, tribal welfare, prison reform, and sustainable development.

During the satsang, Gurudev spoke about meditation, joy, inner peace and the deeper meaning of life. “The main point is this: life itself is a celebration. Whatever we have received in life is all Divine grace,” Gurudev shared.

Speaking on mental well-being and spiritual strength, he said, “When the mind becomes peaceful, silent and joyful, the intellect becomes sharp, the mind blossoms, the body gains strength and good actions happen through you.”











