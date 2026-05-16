Home

News

Traffic advisory: Heavy vehicles restricted on Delhi-Jaipur highway on THIS day; Gurugram traffic police notify

Vehicle movement on National Highway 48 linking Jaipur and Delhi has been restricted from Sunday (May 17) following a traffic advisory issued by Gurugram Traffic Police.

Traffic Advisory: Gurugram Police issue advisory for road closure. File image

The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory on Saturday (May 16) restricting the movement of vehicles on the National Highway 48 connecting Jaipur with Delhi. Traffic restriction has been implemented from Pachgaon Chowk KMP flyover in Gurugram on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway beginning from Sunday. The movement of vehicles will be restricted from 9 am to 9 pm for the construction of the Manesar flyover.

Restriction not application on…

According to the order, the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, police, fire services, paramilitary units and government vehicles. It also stated that any new entry or cutting work has been effectively barred for the duration of the ban.

Also Read: Gurugram: Traffic jams to end? 900-meter flyover to be built at Ambedkar Chowk, costing Rs 32 crore, to cross through…

The advisory further stated, “All heavy vehicle drivers travelling from Jaipur to Delhi will proceed to their destinations via the KMP Expressway from Pachgaon Chowk, via Pataudi Road and Farrukhnagar Road, then via the Dwarka Expressway and other alternative routes”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The ban will be removed on…

The police did not specify when the ban would come off. The notice stated it will be in place until further notice. These orders have been issued to ensure public safety, smooth traffic flow and smooth completion of the construction work, read the advisory.

Gurugram weather

Clear skies and dry weather conditions continued to persist across the city on Friday. IMD forecasts a rise in temperatures over the next five days and warns of heatwave conditions at isolated places in Haryana from May 17 to May 20.

The city witnessed a gradual increase in both day and night temperatures, with weather stations across Gurgaon recording maximum temperatures hovering close to the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Disruptions on THIS road to lead to traffic congestion till…;Check details

At Gurgaon AWS, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, up from 37.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. At Gurgaon KVK, the maximum temperature stood at 39 degrees Celsius, unchanged from the previous day. Meanwhile, NorthCap University recorded the highest daytime temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius, although it was marginally lower than Thursday’s 40.7 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from agencies











