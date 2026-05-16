NEET paper leak: How did ‘Kingpin’ PV Kulkarni, Manisha Waghmare orchestrate conspiracy? CBI’s narrative in court

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NEET paper leak: How Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Manisha Waghmare orchestrate conspiracy? CBIs narrative in court

A Delhi court on Saturday Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Waghmare to CBI custody for 10 days. The probe agency sought a 14-day remand custody. Here are the details

Accused in the NEET-UG exam paper leak case, Manisha Waghmare and PV Kulkarni, were produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI

The CBI has secured a 10-day remand for Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare in connection with the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. The CBI produced both individuals before the Rouse Avenue Court today and sought a 14-day remand. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta cited the arguments presented by the CBI, the case diary, and the remand papers, which collectively unveil the full scope of the conspiracy behind the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

What did the court order?

After hearing the arguments presented by the CBI and the defense, the court observed that the matter is extremely serious and that the investigation is currently in its preliminary, yet crucial, stage. It stated that the interrogation of both accused individuals is essential to uncover the entire network and to identify and apprehend the remaining accused persons. In light of this, the court remanded PV Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare to 10 days of police custody. Both individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Court again on May 25.

Crores extorted while evidence destroyed

The CBI informed the court that Kulkarni not only leaked the papers but also accepted substantial sums of money in exchange for providing questions and answers to select students. The investigative agency claimed that these funds were subsequently deposited into bank accounts. Meanwhile, Kulkarni destroyed the handwritten materials in order to obliterate the evidence once the examination concluded.

Also Read: NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Pune biology teacher part of NTA panel, labels her mastermind

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Paper leaked as early as April 27

According to the CBI, Manisha Waghmare was a key link in this entire network. The agency claimed that as early as April 27, 2026 she had handed over the NEET UG 2026 question paper and its answer key to certain accused individuals. This group includes the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande.

Waghmare was in contact with other accused individuals as well as a government employee associated with the National Testing Authority (NTA). According to the investigative agency, the paper first surfaced through the network involving Kulkarni and Manisha, following which it continued to circulate to various other individuals.

How entire paper leak network unfolded

According to the CBI’s investigation, Lokhande received the exam paper from Waghmare and was handed over to Shubham Khairnar, from where it was further disseminated to other accused individuals, including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal.

An investigation conducted by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) revealed that several questions which appeared in the actual examination on May 3 had already been leaked and circulated beforehand. It is alleged that these very accused individuals were responsible for leaking and circulating the questions. The agency asserts that the entire operation was orchestrated for financial gain.

CBI claims bigger names yet to emerge

In court, the CBI stated that this is not merely the act of a few individuals, but rather an organised syndicate. According to the agency, Kulkarni and Manisha have not yet disclosed the names of all those involved in this network. The agency informed the court that various pieces of digital evidence, financial transactions, and other links still remain to be scrutinized. Since the accused need to be taken to other parts of the country for interrogation, their remand is necessary.

Arguments by the Counsel for Kulkarni, Waghmare

During the hearing, PV Kulkarni’s counsel opposed the request for a 14-day remand arguing that Kulkarni held a contract with the NTA for the creation of examination papers. The NTA commissions various individuals to set papers and collects questions from them. However, no one is privy to which specific paper or questions the NTA will ultimately incorporate into the actual examination. The selection of questions is the sole prerogative of the NTA.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: NTA NEET UG present address and exam city updation window opens; admit card to be released by June 14

The counsel further submitted that, to date, no arrests have been made from within the NTA itself, therefore, there is no justification for Kulkarni’s arrest. He also asserted that the CBI possesses no concrete evidence against Manisha, noting that she had been held in the unlawful custody of the Pune Police for 24 hours prior to her formal arrest. The counsel concluded by stating that the agency already possesses sufficient material and that there is no necessity for further police custody.

Where did paper leak begin?

The CBI informed the court that the accused, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare, are the key figures at the center of this entire network. The NEET 2026 paper leak originated with them, and it was through their mediation that the paper first reached the market. According to the case diary submitted by the CBI, Kulkarni was part of the paper-setting system associated with the NTA. As per the agency, he had access to confidential material related to the examination. It is alleged that, leveraging this access, he conspired with Manisha Waghmare and others to leak the question paper.











