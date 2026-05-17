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Delhi Metro to run extra trains from THIS day to encourage use of public transport; Details inside

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will now be running additional trains to facilitate the shift from private travel to public transport amid calls for fuel conservation in the national capital region. Check the important details inside.

Delhi Metro to run additional trains. File image

In a bid to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for public transport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced additional metro train services. This is a result of the push for encouraging commuters to move from private vehicles to public transport.

The move is intended to boost mass transit infrastructure and make urban travel more efficient, while promoting energy security, environmental protection and reduced use of petroleum fuels.

When will the additional trains begin?

DMRC stated that the extra trains will begin from Monday (May 18). It added that 24 extra trips will be added every Monday with the deployment of six additional trains across different corridors. According to DMRC, similar arrangements are likely to be extended to other days depending on passenger demand.

As per the corporation, the move is intended to accommodate a potential surge in commuters and keep services running smoothly during peak travel times. It added that passenger demand will be closely monitored, and further measures will be implemented as required.

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Additional security to be deployed

To manage the anticipated rise in commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is strengthening station arrangements by deploying extra security personnel, ticket counters, baggage scanners and frisking points at important stations. The move aims to maintain smooth passenger flow during rush hours.

Providing ease of connectivity to desired destinations, the Delhi Metro’s extensive network serves as a vital mobility lifeline by providing direct and seamless intermodal connectivity with railway stations, major Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBTs), Airport terminals, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Noida Metro, and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

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This integrated transport framework enables commuters to transition efficiently between multiple transport systems, significantly reducing dependency on private vehicles and petroleum-based road transport. According to the corporation, the metro network directly connects key hubs like Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Cyber City, Hauz Khas and Nehru Place, helping simplify commuting for professionals, students and visitors.

To further encourage a shift from personal vehicle use to public transport, park-and-ride facilities are currently operational at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR, enabling commuters to conveniently park their vehicles and continue their journeys through metro services.

Last mile connectivity

To ensure end-to-end commuter convenience, the DMRC has developed a robust and expansive last-mile connectivity ecosystem across 160 metro stations, which currently serves approximately 100,000 passengers daily. This ecosystem comprises E-autos, E-rickshaws, Bike taxis, Cab aggregators, Bicycle rentals, and Smart Door-to-Door integrated journey planning via the DMRC Saarthi App. These measures are designed to bridge the critical gap between metro stations and final destinations while promoting green mobility solutions.

Advanced digital ticketing system

For advanced digital ticketing and customer facilitation, the DMRC has adopted a number of digital ticketing solutions to simplify access, reduce dependency on physical counters, and avoid queuing at stations. These digital channels include QR code tickets, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), WhatsApp ticketing, integrations with Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon, and IRCTC, as well as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The corporation will also deploy additional ticket counter shifts where required and expand the deployment of customer facilitation staff.

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Who will the decision benefit?

The decision to run extra trains is set to benefit office goers, students, and daily commuters who depend on the services, especially on Mondays when ridership is usually higher after the weekend.

With inputs from agencies











