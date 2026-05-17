Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor ancestral homes in Peshawar face risk of collapse amid neglect and rain damage

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Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoors ancestral homes in Peshawar face risk of collapse amid neglect and rain damage

The ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were declared “national heritage” sites by the Pakistani government in 2016. However, with pre-monsoon rains already underway and the monsoon season approaching, experts have urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore and preserve these historic structures, citing their deteriorating and neglected condition.

Dilip Kumar’s Haveli (PC_ Instagram)

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Peshawar are reportedly at risk of collapsing, according to heritage experts and residents. The historic buildings, already weakened by heavy rainfall and further damaged by the recent earthquake in Pakistan, have become increasingly vulnerable. Located in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, both houses were declared “national heritage” sites by the Pakistani government in 2016. With pre-monsoon rains already beginning and the monsoon season approaching, experts have urged authorities to take immediate action to restore and preserve these historically significant structures, citing their neglected condition.

Kapoor Haveli is 100 years old

Once considered a marvel of Peshawar’s architecture, the century-old Kapoor Haveli, located in the Dhaki Naalbandi area of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, suffered structural damage due to incessant rains, which weakened the building. The earthquake on April 3 further destabilised its already dilapidated condition.

Dilip Kumar’s house stands as a desolate ruin

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home is a typical Peshawari-style building that once echoed with festive cheer but now stands as a desolate ruin. Located in the Mohalla Khudadad area of Peshawar, the building is in a severely deteriorated condition. The roofs of several rooms have already collapsed, and with every rainfall, parts of its walls continue to crumble into rubble.

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Shakeel Wahidullah, secretary of the non-profit Cultural Heritage Council KPK, told PTI that instead of preserving these historic buildings, the government has neglected them, leading to their rapid deterioration. In 2021–22, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government approved the release of PKR 23.5 million to purchase the two ancestral houses and directed the Archaeology Department to convert them into museums after the acquisition.

Local residents and heritage conservation activists say these houses now require immediate restoration efforts, not just government assurances. Abid Hussain, who runs a printing shop near Kapoor Haveli, expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the building. “Heavy rains and strong earthquakes in recent months have severely weakened the structure of the building, causing deep cracks in its walls and foundation. These cracks could lead to a major accident at any moment,” Hussain said.

Kapoor Haveli was the ancestral home of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the Kapoor family to enter the film industry. The house was built by his father, Dewan Basheshwarnath Kapoor, between 1918 and 1922. Legendary actor Raj Kapoor and his uncle, Trilok Kapoor, were born in the house, they were all later migrated to India.











