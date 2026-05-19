In a powerful confluence of heritage, craftsmanship and social impact, M3M Foundation, in collaboration with Jaipuri Banno, unveiled its much-awaited couture showcase, “Ada-E-Hind”, at Times Lifestyle Week 2026 held at Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon.

M3M Foundation, in Collaboration with Jaipuri Banno, Unveils “Ada-E-Hind” at Times Lifestyle Week 2026



Presented under the thematic concept Threads of India: Woven Stories, Shared Soul, the showcase celebrated India’s timeless textile traditions while creating a national platform for grassroots artisans and emerging designers from rural communities.



Following the success of Dream Weavers 1.0 at Times Lifestyle Week 2024, M3M Foundation once again returned to the runway to amplify hidden talent and bring India’s craft heritage to the forefront. Last year’s initiative introduced six young rural designers to the world of fashion. This year, the Foundation deepened that vision by taking students directly to the source of India’s most iconic crafts.



Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation enabled four students from its iMpower Academy for Skills — Aanchal, Geeta, Nishu and Nancy — to embark on an immersive journey across India.



Over the course of three months, the young creators travelled through narrow streets, artisan homes and modest workshops across the country, often in economically vulnerable communities where craftsmanship remains the backbone of household livelihoods. They learned directly from weavers, embroiderers, printers and dyers, understanding not only the techniques but also the stories, struggles and traditions woven into every thread.



The journey began in Lucknow, where the students explored delicate Chikankari and Zardozi embroidery. In Varanasi, they witnessed the intricate process of Banarasi silk weaving. In Patiala, they learned the vibrant art of Phulkari embroidery. In Kanchipuram and Chennai, they experienced the richness of Kanjivaram silk and Kalamkari. In Bhuj and surrounding artisan villages such as Ajrakhpur and Bhujodi, they discovered Ajrakh printing, Bandhani and handloom traditions. In Rajkot, they observed the highly complex Patola weaving technique, and in Rajasthan, they immersed themselves in the timeless craft of hand block printing.



Mentored by Neetu Mahajan, Director of Jaipuri Banno and designer of the collection, the students transformed their learnings into a contemporary fashion narrative rooted in heritage and purpose.



The result was a stunning collection of 33 ensembles, each thoughtfully designed to carry the spirit of the regions and communities from which they emerged. Each garment represented countless hours of artisan labour and embodied the cultural memory of communities that have preserved these traditions for generations.

The collection was brought to life on the runway by acclaimed actor Neetu Chandra as the lead showstopper, joined by digital creator Garima Chaurasia and Nisha Yadav in a special showstopper appearance. They were accompanied by Neetu Mahajan and the four young creators from iMpower Academy, and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation, receiving an enthusiastic response and standing ovation from the audience.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia said, “At M3M Foundation, we believe that true empowerment begins when hidden talent is given visibility, dignity and opportunity. Ada-E-Hind is not merely a fashion showcase; it is a tribute to India’s artisans, whose hands preserve our cultural soul, and to the young creators who prove that dreams from the smallest villages can reach the grandest stages.”



Through its iMpower Academy for Skills implemented by the National Institute of Education and Development (NIED), M3M Foundation continues to equip young people from underserved communities with vocational training, mentorship and exposure. Ada-E-Hind extends this mission by connecting education with heritage, creativity and dignified livelihoods.



With Threads of India and the unveiling of Ada-E-Hind, M3M Foundation and Jaipuri Banno have once again demonstrated that when purpose meets creativity, fashion becomes a powerful medium for recognition, preservation and social transformation.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.