India’s hottest city bows to brutal heat, shuts down at 10 am as temperature crosses 48 degrees Celsius mark

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Indias hottest city bows to brutal heat, shuts down at 10 am as temperature crosses 48 degrees Celsius mark

India’s Hottest District: Uttar Pradesh is battling an intense heatwave, with Banda recording the country’s highest temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius for the third day. IMD has issued a red alert for more than 11 districts, anticipating temperatures 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

India’s hottest district bows to brutal heat, shuts down at 10 am as temperature crosses 48 degrees Celsius mark | Image: X

India’s Hottest District: People across India are facing extreme heat, with temperatures in most states hitting 45 degrees Celsius. But the heat is so intense in one Indian district that it is almost like walking through fire, even during the morning hours. By 10 am, the Banda district shuts down, and very few people can be seen on the streets.

Deserted Roads Due To Extreme Heat

Lakhan Gupta, a jeweller in Attara town, said that he leaves home at around 6 am to finish most of his work before the afternoon to protect himself from extreme heat. By 10 am, roads of the roads of the town get deserted. Gupta said that the shutters of his shop remain open but no customers visit during the daytime.

“Since April, I have sold almost nothing. After 10am, Banda becomes deserted. At first, you see one or two people outside. Then, as the day rises, there is only silence,” HT quoted Gupta as saying.

It is worth noting that the Banda district recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius on April 27, which was the highest temperature in the country that day. It was also the highest temperature of the district since 1951. On Tuesday, Banda again became the Hottest place in India with mercury touching 48.2 degrees Celsius.

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Mining, Deforestation And Stone-Crusher Dust Are Worsening Heatwave Conditions: Expert

According to Professor Dinesh Saha, head of meteorological department, Banda Agriculture University, legal and illegal mining in the district has accelerated the drying of rivers.

It has also reduced groundwater recharge. Deforestation activities have weakened moisture retention. “All these factors compound each other,” he said.











