Karnataka Bus Strike Today? Will KSRTC, BMTC services run in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi?





Karnataka Bus Strike Update: What comes as a big relief for the residents of Karnataka is that the transport employees’ unions have withdrawn the bus strike after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation employees from going on strike from today. The unions were demanding a higher wage revision. Jayadevaraje Urs, convener of the Joint Action Committee of trade unions of KSRTCE, said that the court has instructed the Karnataka government to decide a date to discuss the grievances of transport unions.





Source link