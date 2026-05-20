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RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar furious at THIS Lucknow pacer for his lack of calm demeanor

Akash Singh was taken to the cleaners by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who ended up as the player of the match for smashing 93 off just 38 balls. In contrast, just a couple of days ago, Akash was on top of the world when he registered figures of 3/26 and pulled out a chit after every wicket

Lucknow Super Giants’ Akash Singh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Friday, May 15, 2026. (photo credit: IANS)

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar slammed Lucknow Super Giants’ uncapped bowler Akash Singh after the left-arm pacer went for a total of 54 runs in his 3 overs last night against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Rajasthan reached another step closer to the play-offs with a fabulous 7-wicket victory in front of home support at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With the top 3 spots locked in, the Royals remain in contention for the last 4 stages but they will face stiff competition against the likes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Rajasthan are chasing their first play-offs appearance since 2024 when they got eliminated in qualifier 2. The inaugural (2008) winners will have to ensure that they beat the Mumbai Indians, who are in action tonight against Kolkata, in their concluding league stage match on Sunday, May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.

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Why is Sunil Gavaskar furious with LSG pacer Akash Singh?

Meanwhile, LSG’s uncapped pacer Akash Singh, who recently made the headlines for his unique “chit” celebration against Chennai, was called out by Sunil Gavaskar during the match. Akash had an extremely tough night as he leaked 18 runs each in his 3 overs, conceding a staggering 54 runs with just 1 wicket to his name.

Akash Singh was taken to the cleaners by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who ended up as the player of the match for smashing 93 off just 38 balls. In contrast, just a couple of days ago, Akash was on top of the world when he registered figures of 3/26 and pulled out a chit, which read “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game”, after every wicket.

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But just a few days later, the 24-year-old was brought down to earth and it prompted Sunil Gavaskar to criticize the youngster’s lack of “calm demeanor”, referring to the chit celebration that Akash Singh pulled out against CSK.

“Where is that slip now? It’s in your pocket, right? Why aren’t you showing it now? Players should have a bit of a calm demeanor. It’s fine if you get a wicket on one ball, but if the batsman gets hit on the remaining balls, then it doesn’t seem right to get carried away.” – Sunil Gavaskar said while commentating in the LSG Vs RR match.

This season, Akash Singh has collected 4 wickets in 2 matches for Lucknow at a poor economy rate of 11.43. Overall, the 24-year-old has amassed 13 scalps in 12 outings since making his debut in 2021.











