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Fresh worries for India after Strait of Hormuz crisis as Donald Trump plans to launch attack on THIS country

India could face new economic and strategic pressure as US focus shifts from Iran to Cuba, raising concerns over global shipping, energy supplies and Indo-Pacific security.

US President Donald Trump (AI Image)

New Delhi: At a time when Donald Trump’s Iran gamble appears to have hit a dead end after US’s attack on Iran has reached more than 2 months without any results for the US, there are reports that the US is planning an attack on another country. As nearly three months after ordering strikes on Iran, which were aimed at triggering regime change, the US President now seems to be shifting his attention toward Cuba. Analysts warn that any aggressive US move in the Caribbean could open a fresh phase of global tensions, with countries like India also likely to feel the impact.

On Wednesday, May 20, Cuba’s Independence Day, Washington accused 94-year-old former Cuban President Raúl Castro of allegedly conspiring to target American citizens. The timing of the accusation has intensified speculation that the US is preparing for a tougher confrontation with Havana. At the same time, the US has already increased pressure on the communist island through an oil blockade, pushing Cuba deeper into economic and diplomatic isolation.

Is Donald Trump preparing for action against Cuba?

Concerns have grown after the US deployed the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with its strike group to the Caribbean Sea. Moreover, Trump has also publicly hinted that action against Cuba remains an option.

Also read: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu

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The US Southern Command, which oversees military operations across Latin America and the Caribbean, confirmed on Wednesday that American troops have been deployed in the region. In a post on X, the command stated that the USS Nimitz has demonstrated combat readiness across the globe, from the Taiwan Strait to the Arabian Gulf, while “protecting democracy and ensuring stability.”

Is Donald Trump preparing to take control of Cuba?

Speculation over possible US action against Cuba has intensified after America deployed the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group to the Caribbean Sea.

Also Read: US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

How would US-Cuba conflict impact India?

India is already dealing with rising oil and gas pressure due to the Iran-US-Israel tensions, and any fresh US military escalation around Cuba could further disrupt global shipping and increase marine insurance costs, affecting world trade.

At the same time, if the US shifts more military resources toward the Caribbean after suffering losses in Iran, its reduced presence in the Indo-Pacific could create fresh strategic pressure on India against China.











