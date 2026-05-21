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Tejasswi Prakash on planning baby with Karan Kundrra, jokes about Neha Dhupia: Plan karke bacche hote toh…

When Neha Kakkar aks Tejasswi Prakash about planning babies with Karan Kundrra, she said, Tejasswi hilariously replied, “Plan karke bacche hote toh aapke hue the plan karke?” – Watch!

Angad, Tejasswi, Neha and Karan (PC- Instagram)

Karan Kundrra’s dreamy proposal to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling has been the talk of social media ever since the episode aired. Soon after, another interview of Tejasswi went viral, in which she spoke about planning babies with Kundrra. While appearing on the show Double Date, Tejasswi joined Karan Kundrra and spoke about relationships, life as live-in partners, and delivered a witty comeback that left everyone chuckling. In a light-hearted moment, Neha Dhupia asked Tejasswi and Karan, “When are you guys planning kids? Give us a year!” Tejasswi hilariously replied, “Plan karke bacche hote toh aapke hue the plan karke? (If children really happened according to planning, were yours planned?)” Angad Bedi cheekily added, “I like this question!” while Neha responded, “Kuch logon ke plan karke bhi hote hain! (Some people do have them planned!)”

Tejasswi further joked, “Unplanned karke hum bhi wahi karenge lagta hai mujhe… lagta hai aisa hi hona hai! (Maybe we’ll also end up doing it unplanned… I feel like that’s how it’s meant to happen!”)

Watch the video:

Tejasswi and actor Karan Kundrra have been dating since 2021. Their love blossomed in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is best known for her work in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Naagin 6.

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Talking about Karan, he was recently seen as a co-host with actress Sunny Leone in the youth-based reality show “MTV Splitsvilla 16”. The couple are currently seen on Netflix’s reality show “Desi Bling”.

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. The couple gave birth to their daughter named Mehr the same year. It was in 2021, when they announced the arrival for their second child Guriq.

Neha’s latest release 52 Blue. Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop. Angad was last seen on screen in Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.











