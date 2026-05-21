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GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Chennai crash out of play-offs race as Gujarat finish with 18 points

The Chennai Super Kings crashed out of the Indian Premier League 2026 after suffering a tough 89-run victory against Gujarat Titans in match number 66 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill celebrates after taking the catch of Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans registered a spectacular 89-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This heavy defeat officially ended CSK’s struggling campaign with the 5-time champions getting completely out of the playoffs race.

Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to field first proved to be costly as the pace and bounce on the red-soil surface was beautifully curbed by Gujarat’s explosive top-order combination of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler who completely started dominating from the start.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started dictated immediately with their exceptional 125-run partnership. Skipper Gill set an aggressive tone with a quickfire 64 off 37 balls, smashing 7 elegant fours and 3 sixes.

Following his departure, Sudharsan continued his dream run of form, anchoring the innings to top-score with a brilliant 84 off 53 deliveries. The momentum shifted into when Jos Buttler entered the crease. The English batter unleashed an absolute carnage, hitting an unbeaten 57 off just 27 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 211.11.

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Their partnership further propelled the Titans to a mammoth total of 229/4.

In response, Chennai’s response fell apart right from the opening delivery. A ferocious new-ball spell from Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order as he picked up 3 crucial wickets for 26 runs, including the CSK captain of Ruturaj Gaikwad for just 16.

Rashid Khan then stepped up in the middle overs and the leg-spinner returned with figures of 3 for 18 to crash all hopes of a recovery for Chennai.

Aside from a lone, explosive counter-attack by Shivam Dube, who smashed a rapid 47 off 17 balls including four sixes, the Chennai batters looked entirely out of depth. Kagiso Rabada cleaned up the tail efficiently with an impressive 3 for 32, bundling Chennai out for a mere 140 runs in just 13.4 overs.

This comprehensive victory guarantees Gujarat Titans 18 points and a vital spot in Qualifier 1.











