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Good news for daily Delhi-NCR commuters! Expressways, tunnels to make travel faster between Gurugram and Noida | Check details

People travelling from Gurugram to Noida may soon enjoy smoother journeys, with the Centre unveiling an infrastructure plan estimated at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Several major projects, including expressways, tunnels, flyovers and ring roads, are part of the plan.

According to the plan, 1,850 km of road projects have already been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 87,000 crore. Representational Image/PTI

Daily commuters in Delhi-NCR may soon get major relief, with the Centre rolling out an infrastructure plan estimated at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Under this mega plan, the government will build new expressways, tunnels, flyovers and ring roads, while also improving airport links to make commuting smoother in Delhi-NCR cities like Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad.

According to the plan, 1,850 km of road projects have already been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 87,000 crore. 225 km of projects worth approximately Rs 13,000 crore are currently under construction, and approximately 190 km of new projects are on the way, with investments exceeding Rs 34,500 crore.

This plan is not limited to just building roads. Its larger goal is to create a modern and efficient transportation system that will save people time, reduce pollution, conserve fuel, and accelerate the development of the entire NCR region.

Why do we need a modern system?

The government has been trying to create a better system for the commuters of Delhi-NCR for the following reasons.

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Reduce traffic jams

Reduce pollution and fuel consumption

Improve logistics

Increase connectivity between cities

Make everyday travel faster and easier

Easy route to reach airport

The government is planning an 8-kilometre tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg, with an estimated cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. The tunnel will allow seamless travel from the Dwarka Expressway to South Delhi and Vasant Kunj, reducing congestion in traffic-heavy stretches like Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan and improving airport access from Gurugram.

The plan also includes a 20-kilometre elevated road linking AIIMS and Gurugram through Mahipalpur. Once completed, commuters will be able to travel signal-free between AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj and Gurugram, while easing congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and making travel to Noida and Ghaziabad smoother.

Jewar Airport Link will connect two airports

The government is building a 32-kilometre corridor linking Jewar Airport and Delhi’s IGI Airport, with the project expected to cost around ₹3,700 crore. It aims to strengthen connectivity across Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and the Dwarka Expressway, making airport travel easier for NCR residents.











