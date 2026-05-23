Twisha Sharma’s second post-mortem to be conducted by team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi

Home

News

Twisha Sharmas second post-mortem to be conducted by team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi

Twisha’s cousin, Ashish Sharma, stated that the administration should now complete all necessary formalities without any further delay.

(ANI image)

New Delhi: The investigation and post-mortem process in Madhya Pradesh’s high-profile Twisha Sharma dowry death case has now taken a new turn. According to information received from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the court order had granted the authority to constitute a medical board exclusively to the Director of AIIMS Delhi. Subsequently, on Saturday morning, AIIMS Delhi received a request from officials of the Madhya Pradesh government—along with the court order—to conduct a second post-mortem.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma case: High Court instructs second autopsy after family’s demand, AIIMS Delhi asked to assist

Special Medical Board Constituted

Following this, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS Delhi, constituted a special medical board comprising four senior doctors, with the approval of the Director. This team will conduct Twisha Sharma’s second post-mortem. It has been reported that this medical team, equipped with modern instruments, will depart for Madhya Pradesh at 6:00 PM on Saturday aboard a state government-chartered aircraft.

High Court Issued Orders For CBI Inquiry

Earlier on Friday, Twisha Sharma’s family members expressed their gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh government and the High Court for ordering a CBI inquiry into the case and granting permission for a second post-mortem. The High Court issued this order while hearing a petition filed by Twisha Sharma’s family.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The family had challenged a lower court’s decision that had refused to grant permission for a re-post-mortem. The family alleged that the initial post-mortem was marred by various discrepancies and procedural lapses, thereby raising questions regarding the impartiality of the investigation.

Twisha’s Family Expresses Gratitude To State Govt, Court

Twisha’s cousin, Ashish Sharma, stated that the administration should now complete all necessary formalities without any further delay. He noted that the family has been continuously demanding justice for the past 10 days and expressed hope that the entire process would be completed properly by today or tomorrow, after which the final rites would be performed.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, sent to 7-day police custody

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s uncle, Lokesh Sharma, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Madhya Pradesh government for ordering the CBI inquiry. He stated that the common people’s trust in the law and the government will be strengthened only after influential accused individuals are punished.

(With IANS inputs)











