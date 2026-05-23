Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, sent to 7-day police custody

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Twisha Sharmas husband, Samarth Singh, sent to 7-day police custody

The police argued that custody was essential to conduct an on-site verification, seize additional evidence, and record detailed statements.

(ANI images)

New Delhi: In Bhopal, the police produced Samarth Singh in court amidst tight security. To avoid the media, the accused was brought into the court premises through a rear entrance, where the subsequent legal proceedings were conducted. As soon as the court hearing began, the police requested a 7-day remand for the accused. The police argued that custody was essential to conduct an on-site verification, seize additional evidence, and record detailed statements. Accepting the police’s arguments, the court granted a 7-day police remand.

Seven-Day Police Remand

It is worth noting that Samarth’s counsel had opposed the police’s request for a 7-day remand, arguing that a one-day remand would suffice, as all necessary evidence had already been seized; therefore, a prolonged remand was unnecessary. The hearing was held in the court of Bhopal’s Judicial Magistrate, Anudita Gupta, where a large crowd had gathered inside the courtroom.

High Court Notice Issued to Giribala

Meanwhile, the police have served a notice from the High Court to Samarth’s mother—former Judge Giribala Singh—directing her to appear before the court on May 25. Additionally, a police team visited the terrace of Giribala Singh’s residence—the very spot where her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, was found hanging.

Preparations Underway for Second Post-mortem in Twisha Sharma Case

Concurrently, the process for conducting a second post-mortem in the Twisha Sharma case has gained momentum. A specialized medical team from AIIMS, Delhi, is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal today. As per the court’s directive, the authority to constitute the medical board was vested exclusively in the Director of AIIMS, Delhi. Consequently, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department, has—with the Director’s approval—constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors to conduct the post-mortem examination.

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It is pertinent to mention that an official request regarding this matter was sent by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to AIIMS on Sunday morning. Equipped with state-of-the-art forensic instruments, the team is set to depart for Bhopal at 6:00 PM today aboard a chartered aircraft provided by the state government.











