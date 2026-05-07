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Have some shame, Yuvraj Singh calls out his disciples Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill due to THIS reason

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was an integral part of India’s World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) asked his disciples – Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Priyansh Arya among ot

Abhishe Sharma and Shubman Gill while training during the 2025 Asia Cup campaign in UAE. (File photo)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was an integral part of India’s World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) asked his disciples – Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Priyansh Arya among others to learn something from wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who gifted a very expensive golf club to the former legendary all-rounder.

Highlights The former all-rounder, who has worked behind the scenes with players like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Priyansh Arya and many others, asked all of them to learn something from Rishabh Pant, who gifted Yuvraj an expensive golf club

Rishabh Pant recently spent some quality time with Yuvraj Singh after the Lucknow Super Giants captain reached out to the latter for guidance and coaching in order to arrest his recent slump in form, which saw him get dropped out entirely from the white-ball set up. Pant was ignored by the selectors for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup despite the left-hander playing a key role in the nation’s success at the competition in 2024.

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Pant’s last ODI and T20I appearance came in 2024 but he still remains a key figure in the Indian red-ball setup. But if he suffers a similar slump in the longest format as well, then it will get very tough for him to stage a comeback anytime as the Indian team management continues to actively look towards building a solid team for the future.

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Rishabh Pant did put up decent performances during India’s red-ball tour of England, but his white-ball form continues to be an issue. That’s why, the 28-year-old reached out to Yuvraj Singh right before the IPL to gain some quality knowledge and get himself back on track.

And although Pant is going through a tough season this year with LSG sitting at the bottom of the table, he made a point to thank Yuvraj, regardless of also suffering a poor form individually.

The 28-year-old has scored just 204 runs in 9 outings for LSG, with his only half-century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad coming over a month ago.

Yuvraj Singh recently took to Instagram and revealed that Rishabh Pant sent him a golf club as a gesture of goodwill for helping him in his toughest times. The former all-rounder, who has worked behind the scenes with players like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Priyansh Arya and many others, expressed his gratitude towards Pant for gifting him such an expensive accessory.

Yuvraj Singh’s love for golf is no secret and he has been actively playing the sport ever since his retirement. The 44-year-old posted a video of his unpacking the golf club which also had a special message from Rishabh Pant.

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“Dear Yuvi paaji, thank you for your support and guidance. See you on the golf course! Love RP.” – the note read.

But what was more hilarious was the caption of Yuvraj’s post. He tagged all of the players he has mentored over the years like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Abdul Samad and Priyansh Arya and asked all of them to learn something from Rishabh Pant. This video went quickly viral on social media and also sparked tons of reactions from fans as well as a few players.











