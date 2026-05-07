PM Modi to participate in Art of Living’s 45th anniversary celebrations in Bengaluru, says AOL teaching people to act with awareness

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PM Modi to participate in Art of Livings 45th anniversary celebrations in Bengaluru, says AOL teaching people to act with awareness

ultural festivals showcasing music, dance and artistic expressions from across the diverse cultures of the 182 countries where The Art of Living is present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (AI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on 10 May 2026, at organisation’s International Center, Bengaluru. According to the organization, the event will draw participants from every walk of life—government leaders and civil servants, farmers and engineers, homemakers and CEOs, students and senior citizens, and thousands of international delegates.

PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at the celebrations and will also inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall, along with landmark nation-wide service initiatives including year-long projects in mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

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“The Art of Living taught people to act with awareness, with compassion, with rootedness. That is yoga in its truest sense. And this is why, when the world today looks for answers to anxiety, to conflict, to disconnection — it looks, increasingly, toward India,” PM Modi said ahead of the event.

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The Art of Living:

A global meditation for World Peace, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and open to all, will be held on 13 May 2026 and live-streamed worldwide. Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global, volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation present in 182 countries, touching over a billion lives through transformative breathing techniques such as Sudarshan Kriya and pioneering grassroots initiatives in well-being and sustainable development.

The other main events which will be held as part of month long celebrations include:

Global Leadership Dialogues & Summits on ethics in governance, business, media, education, art & culture and civil society.

Cultural festivals showcasing music, dance and artistic expressions from across the diverse cultures of the 182 countries where The Art of Living is present.

Recognition ceremonies honouring Unsung Everyday Heroes in over 450 districts across India.

Policy and thematic roundtables on more humane, sustainable approaches to systems and institutions across industries and public services.

A policy roundtable on Prisoner Welfare and Policy Reforms on May 25–26, highlighting best practices and the impact of The Art of Living Program for Prison Inmates.

BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange, held in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, brought together youth leaders from all seven BIMSTEC countries for a focused leadership immersion at The Art of Living International Center.

The sign of a healthy society is to see a smile on every face. That is the goal we have been working toward for forty-five years.











