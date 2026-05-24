Sunil Pal takes fresh dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 amid ongoing feud: 'Show mere layak...'

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Sunil Pal takes fresh dig at Samay Rainas Indias Got Latent 2 amid ongoing feud: Show mere layak…

Sunil Pal has made another strong comment on Samay Raina’s show, reigniting discussions around their ongoing disagreement. His latest remarks have quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

Sunil Pal on Samay Raina (PC: Twitter)

Sunil Pal has once again stirred conversation online after taking a fresh dig at YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina and his upcoming show India’s Got Latent Season 2. The senior comedian was recently asked about possibly appearing on the show as a guest, but his response quickly turned sarcastic. Instead of accepting or declining normally, he made comments suggesting that the show was not meant for someone like him and that he considered himself a small artist in comparison. His remarks did not stop there as he added another pointed suggestion that added fuel to the ongoing public feud between the two comedians.

What did Sunil Pal say about India’s Got Latent 2?

During the interaction, Sunil Pal clearly stated that he would not be joining the show. He said the format and scale of the program felt too big for him and expressed that he does not see himself as the right fit.

“Main to nahi jaunga kyunki itna bada show hai mere layak nahi hai. Main chota artist hoon.” He then went a step further and made a controversial suggestion about the judging panel of the show. Drawing a comparison with popular comedy formats, he said that instead of celebrity judges, Samay Raina should consider inviting his own parents to sit on the panel for the second season.

“Samay Raina ka jo show bana hai isme judge bana ke jaise Kapil Sharma ke show mein Archana Puran Singh baithti hai waise Samay Raina ke season mein do logon ko bithaye apne mata ji ko sagi maa ko aur sage pitaji ko bithaye aur unke saamne ye show kare.”

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See Sunil Pal’s viral video here

Samay Raina was right in his interview that Sunil Pal is frustrated from inside. pic.twitter.com/kcRC1LXOE9 — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) May 23, 2026

How did the feud between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina start?

The tension between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina dates back to the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The show came under heavy criticism after a remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode sparked legal complaints and public backlash. Multiple FIRs were filed and the situation quickly escalated online.

Sunil Pal openly criticised the show during that period and called out the content and participants in interviews and video statements. He also demanded strict action against those involved and claimed that such shows were negatively influencing young audiences.

What did Samay Raina say in response?

After several months Samay Raina responded to the criticism during his appearance on a podcast. He stated that he does not pay attention to Sunil Pal’s comments and suggested that people who constantly criticise others may be dealing with personal frustration. He also referred to Sunil Pal as someone who lacks peace of mind.

Also read: Sunil Pal opens up about feeling targeted on Kapil Sharma show amid reactions to Samay Raina’s comedy: ‘I didn’t get…’

Did both comedians ever appear together?

Interestingly despite their public disagreements both comedians recently appeared together on a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode was filmed for World Laughter Day and also featured Ranveer Allahbadia. During the show Sunil Pal and Samay Raina exchanged jokes and roasted each other on stage which surprised many viewers. Sunil made a sarcastic reference to their past arguments while Samay responded with a witty comeback saying he had learned many abusive words from Sunil Pal’s own videos. Their playful exchange became one of the most discussed moments from the episode.











