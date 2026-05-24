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How to recover your Aadhaar number if you have lost your Aadhaar card? Check steps on how to retrieve it

UIDAI has set different limits and rules for updating information on your Aadhaar card, including your name, address, mobile number and date of birth. Know how often these details can be changed and the fees you may have to pay.

The address linked to your Aadhaar card can be changed multiple times. Representational image/PTI

Aadhaar has now become a crucial document in everyday life. Whether it is getting a SIM card, opening a bank account or applying for government benefits, the card is required for the most important tasks.

There’s no need to stress if your Aadhaar card is lost. You can retrieve your Aadhaar number easily while sitting at home. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to recover Aadhaar number from website?

In order to recover your Aadhaar number from the UIDAI website, you can follow the steps given below.

Open the website uidai.gov.in and go to the Aadhaar section and click on Retrieve Aadhaar Number.

Then enter your name, mobile number, and captcha. Remember to enter the same name as it appears on your Aadhaar card.

After this, click on Send OTP.

After this, OTP will come on your registered number, verify it.

Then the complete details of your Aadhaar will appear before you.

You can also download your Aadhar card from here.

This service is completely free, and you will not have to pay any fees for it.

Also Read: Good news for Aadhar users as UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update deadline, check new date here

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How to number from email?

Recovering your Aadhaar number is also possible through email and IVRS. Simply send your UID number, full name and PIN code to getdetail.aadhaar@gmail.com, and the Aadhaar details will reportedly reach you within 24 hours.

How to get Aadhaar number through SMS?

Aadhaar users can also recover their Aadhaar number through SMS. All you need to do is send a text message to 51969 from your registered mobile number in the format UID NAME PINCODE. Example: UID UDITKUMAR 201310.

How many times can you update your mobile number and address?

The address linked to your Aadhaar card can be changed multiple times using the myAadhaar portal. This is especially useful for those who move often or stay in rented homes, though each update comes with a standard fee and may take some time to process.

Also Read: Big update for Aadhaar soon? SC to hear PIL seeking stricter regulations for issuing UIDAI cards to adolescents, adults

Limit on changing name and date of birth

UIDAI rules allow Aadhaar holders to change their name only two times, whereas gender and date of birth can be updated just once. Hence, it is important to enter the correct information carefully to avoid complications later.











