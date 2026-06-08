Following the West Bengal Assembly election defeat, a wave of resignations continues within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a longtime ally of Mamata Banerjee, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha







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Mamata Banerjee suffers another setback amid INDIA bloc meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar quits Trinamool Congress





Following the West Bengal Assembly election defeat, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be disintegrating. Party leaders are resigning in quick succession. Meanwhile, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, a longtime associate of Mamata Banerjee, has left the Trinamool Congress and resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The development comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is facing a massive rebellion within the party after losing power to the BJP in West Bengal, threatening a split in the party.

Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Ray arrived at Parliament this morning to submit his resignation. He has also resigned from the Trinamool Congress. However, it is not yet clear whether he plans to join another party. This comes as his party chief Banerjee is in the national capital for a meeting of allies of the opposition alliance INDI. Ray has been with Banerjee through every difficult time since her party came to power in Bengal in 2011.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool MP Saugata Roy claimed that he had received an offer to join the BJP, but declined it. He told news agency ANI, “I will remain with the party whose symbol I used to win the election.”

After MLAs, MPs also started resigning

Following the rise of rebellion within the party in West Bengal, there has been persistent speculation that this fire could now engulf the party within Parliament. This is the first time, after the MLAs, that an MP has broken away from the party.

Significantly, this development is taking place while Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi attending the INDI coalition meeting. At this time, her party’s strength appears to be steadily declining.