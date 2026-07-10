The move follows concerns that some cough syrups, health tonics and other oral medicines with high alcohol content were being misused, especially when they were available over the counter without proper checks.





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No more OTC sale of THESE drugs as Govt makes prescription mandatory for medicines containing more than 12% alcohol





The Central Government has tightened the rules for selling medicines that contain high levels of alcohol to prevent their misuse. Under the latest changes, all oral medicines containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol and sold in bottles larger than 30 ml will now be included under Schedule H1, which has stricter rules for sale and distribution.

The amendment means these medicines can no longer be sold as easily as before and will be subject to tighter prescription and dispensing requirements.

The move follows concerns that some cough syrups, health tonics and other oral medicines with high alcohol content were being misused, especially when they were available over the counter without proper checks.