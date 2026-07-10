Manipal University Jaipur Hosts Madhuri Sahasrabudhe for 'Matru Setu' Women Mentorship Initiative

Reinforcing its commitment to the holistic development and emotional well-being of students, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) successfully organised “Matru Setu – Women Mentoring Young Women,” a unique orientation and mentorship programme aimed at empowering women educators to become compassionate mentors for young female students.

Dignitaries present in the inaugural ceremony of the “Matru Setu” workshop organized by Manipal University Jaipur



The programme, organised by the Directorate of Student Welfare, Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with the Foundation for Holistic Development (FHD), brought together all female faculty members and spouses of male faculty members to create a nurturing support network for students navigating the challenges of university life.



The event was graced by Mrs. Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, Foundation for Holistic Development, along with distinguished members of her team, Ms. Alka Soni and Ms. Medha Deshpande. The programme was attended by President, Manipal University Jaipur, Prof. (Dr.) Niti Nipun Sharma; Pro President, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana; Provost, Prof. (Dr.) Nitu Bhatnagar; Ms. Manju Sharma; Dean, Student Welfare, Dr. Madhura Yadav; Head-HR, Ms. Kananjeet Kaur, besides Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and faculty members. Senior journalist and television personality Dr. Puneet Sharma also joined the programme.



Welcoming the guests and participants, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana highlighted the growing importance of mentorship in higher education. He emphasised that today’s young students face a wide range of academic, emotional and social challenges, making empathetic guidance from faculty members more relevant than ever. He encouraged participants to become trusted mentors who could positively influence students’ personal and professional journeys.



In his presidential address, Prof. (Dr.) Niti Nipun Sharma spoke about the transformative role of mothers in shaping the character, values and future of children. Paying tribute to the mother of Dr. T.M.A. Pai, the visionary founder of the Manipal Group, he acknowledged her enduring contribution to society and the values that inspired the institution’s legacy. He urged women faculty members to extend motherly care and emotional support to students, helping them overcome stress, anxiety and personal challenges while pursuing higher education.



Delivering the keynote session, Mrs. Madhuri Sahasrabudhe shared inspiring experiences from her extensive interactions with college and university students across the country. Through powerful anecdotes, she explained how timely guidance, empathy and genuine concern from a mentor can profoundly transform the lives of young people, especially those facing emotional distress or difficult circumstances.



The interactive workshop featured practical sessions conducted by Mrs. Sahasrabudhe, Ms. Alka Soni and Ms. Medha Deshpande, who presented real-life situations commonly encountered by university students. Participants were actively engaged through role-playing exercises that encouraged them to understand students’ perspectives and respond with empathy, compassion and effective communication.



A major highlight of the programme was the presentation by 13 faculty teams, each performing role-play activities based on different student issues, ranging from emotional well-being and academic pressure to interpersonal relationships and self-confidence. The sessions enabled participants to explore practical mentoring approaches and strengthen their ability to build meaningful conversations with students.



The workshop was designed to cultivate qualities such as empathy, compassion, active listening and emotional intelligence among women faculty members, enabling them to serve as mentors who guide students with the care and understanding of a mother.



The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Pankaj Vyas, Director, Student Welfare, while Dr. Aanyaa Chouhary efficiently conducted the proceedings as the Master of Ceremony.



The initiative reflects Manipal University Jaipur’s continued emphasis on creating a supportive, inclusive and emotionally resilient campus ecosystem where mentorship extends beyond academics to foster confidence, resilience and holistic growth among young women.



To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu