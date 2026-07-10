PNB MetLife Recognized Among India's Top 20 Best Companies To Work For 2026

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India’s Top 20 Best Companies to Work For 2026, strengthening its standing as one of the country’s most trusted and employee-centric workplaces. Ranked 16th among leading organizations across industries, this recognition reflects PNB MetLife’s continued commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. This marks the third consecutive year that PNB MetLife has earned a place among India’s Top 20 Best Companies to Work For.



PNB MetLife recognized by Great Place To Work®



Commenting on this Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work®, said, “As we unveil India’s Best Companies To Work For 2026, we reflect on a journey that has, over decades, shaped how organizations understand and build workplace culture. In India, this study has become one of the most comprehensive workplace culture assessments, capturing the lived experiences of over 5.7 million employees across 20+ industries.



We observe that Best Workplaces outperform peers by scoring 89% on caring and inspiring, which are two of the nine key leadership behaviors as defined by Great Place To Work. Organizations that prioritize these behaviors see 14% higher experience of productivity, retention, and customer service scores. Leaders at Best Workplaces demonstrate that when people feel valued and heard, they bring their best selves to work.



I extend my heartfelt congratulations to PNB MetLife that has earned a place on this year’s list as well. This recognition belongs to every leader who leads with intent, every team that fosters belonging, and every employee who contributes to building a culture of trust. The journey to greatness starts with you.”



Commenting on the recognition, Sameer Bansal, Managing Director & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “Our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition celebrates the culture they help create every day. Being ranked among India’s Top 20 Best Companies to Work For 2026 inspires us to raise the bar further and continue building a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and purpose thrive. As we grow, we remain committed to creating opportunities that empower our employees to achieve their full potential and make a meaningful impact for our customers, communities, and the stakeholders.”



Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.



About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of India’s oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife’s positioning, Always Ready for Life, is demonstrated through empowering every individual to lead life with absolute confidence.



With a strong presence in 182 offices and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The company has a wide range of protection and retirement plans available through its sales channel of over 40,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.



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