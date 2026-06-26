New revelations have emerged during the police investigation into the Pune Ketan Agarwal murder case. According to police sources, fiancée Siya Goyal attempted to murder Ketan twice, but failed both times.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/ketan-agarwal-murder-case-siya-goyals-mother-makes-shocking-remarks-says-if-she-has-murdered-throw-her-from-the-same-place-where-ketan-was-thrown-updates-8457724/ Copy









Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal’s mother makes shocking remarks, says, ‘If she has murdered, throw her from…’





In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Pooja Goyal, mother of accused Siya Goyal has claimed that her daughter never wanted to on the trek, but the deceased’s mother convinced her to go.

Pooja Goyal, mother of accused Siya Goyal, said, “The night before the incident, Siya and Ketan had a video call about going to Lohagad Fort, and when Ketan’s mother came on the call, Siya said she didn’t want to go on the trek… but his mother asked her to go. This is all in the chat between the two, where she says she didn’t want to go but he was convincing her otherwise…”

However, she also advocated for the harshest punishment for the accused, which may be her daughter Siya. “… If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown… I don’t believe that she agreed (to commit the crime), but if the investigation reveals she is guilty, then give her the harshest punishment…”

Talking about the marriage, she said that The family had so much hope for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. “Ketan’s family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programs for her birthday celebration. For the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was Rs 3 crores, and we had to spend Rs 5 crores on the wedding…”

She emphasized that Siya never had any issues with Ketan or the marriage.

How Chetan took charge of Ketan’s murder

Police investigations have revealed that only Siya and Ketan went to Lohgarh twice. However, Siya failed to murder her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. The accused lover, Chetan, was constantly pressuring Siya to kill Ketan quickly so that they could not attend a bachelor party alone in Mahabaleshwar. Even after the murder, Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact. Even after their arrest, Siya and Chetan express no remorse for the murder.

Why did Siya not want to break the engagement?

According to sources, it has also come to light that the accused, Siya, told police during interrogation that she did not want to break off her engagement with Ketan Agarwal. She believed that breaking off the engagement would bring disrepute to her family, and that people in society would speak negatively about their family. Therefore, Siya considered killing Ketan Agarwal the right thing to do. She believed that by portraying Ketan’s murder as an accident, the matter would be settled.