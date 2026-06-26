The Times of Bengal

IND vs IRE 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Ireland Live Score, TV Telecast Online

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India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer will look to begin his maiden stint as full-time Indian skipper with a win over the Irish in the first game of two-match series at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday.

Updated: June 26, 2026, 9:25 AM IST






Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer speaks to Team India cricketers at a training session in Belfast on Thursday. (Source: X)






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