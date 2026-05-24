MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Archer’s All-Round heroics guide Rajasthan into this edition’s playoffs

In response, the Royals’ bowling attack choked Mumbai’s chase right from the start. After showcasing his skills with the bat, Jofra Archer carried the momentum with the ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck, leaving MI reeling at 38/4.

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India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav kept Mumbai’s fight alive with a brilliant 60 off 42 balls, but Riyan Parag’s sharp captaincy turned the tide. Archer returned to dismiss Hardik Pandya (34), finishing with exceptional figures of 3/17, while Nandre Burger (2/43) removed Suryakumar to restrict MI to 175/9.

Now with this result, the top 4 is locked with RCB, GT, SRH and RR going into the playoffs. Punjab had briefly jumped 4th overnight but are now officially eliminated alongside the Kolkata. Rajasthan will face Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 27 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.