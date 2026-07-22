India's Iconic Landmarks Glow in Teal Green for World Fragile X Awareness Day

From the Taj Mahal Tower Mumbai to Apollo Children’s Hospital Chennai, the nation unites today to shine a light on the leading inherited cause of autism.

‘Fragile’, the first-ever Indian short film dedicated to shedding light on Fragile X Syndrome now on YouTube



India’s architectural landscape is transforming into a visual beacon of hope as major cities across the nation illuminate their most recognizable landmarks in vibrant Teal Green. Spearheaded by the Fragile X Society India, this massive nationwide campaign is officially underway today to bring Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)—the world’s most common inherited single-gene cause of autism and intellectual disability—out of the shadows and into the mainstream public consciousness.



The Iconic Taj Mahal Tower in Mumbai lit up on the occasion of World Fragile X Awareness Day 2026



The scale of this year’s activation is unprecedented. A massive network of corporate partners, medical institutions, and educational hubs are actively participating today. While many iconic buildings are lighting up their massive exterior facades in teal green tonight, others are driving the message home internally right now with dedicated awareness posters, educational standees, and interactive community displays.

Several prominent landmarks and institutions across India joined the global initiative by illuminating their buildings today. Participating locations included the Taj Mahal Tower (IHCL), Planet Godrej and Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, City Centre New Town, Salt Lake Kolkata and the Amrit Somani Memorial Center in Kolkata, The Connaught (IHCL SeleQtions) in New Delhi, Apollo Children’s Hospital in Chennai, WOW Crest (IHCL SeleQtions) in Indore, Daiwik Hotels in Rameswaram, and educational institutions such as The Cathedral and John Connon Senior School and Thomas House.



Alongside the physical illuminations taking place today, Fragile X Society India is breaking new ground in advocacy with the recent release of ‘Fragile’, the first-ever Indian short film dedicated to shedding light on Fragile X Syndrome. Available to stream on the premier digital platform Pocket Films’ YouTube channel, the film beautifully and accurately captures the emotional and diagnostic roller-coaster experienced by families navigating the condition.

To ensure the message resonates deeply with the public, the film features a stellar ensemble of mainstream Indian talent, including Rajniesh Duggall, Amruta Khanvilkar, and veteran actor Govvind Namdev. Their powerful performances are bringing critical emotional gravity to a genetic condition that remains deeply misunderstood and frequently misdiagnosed.



“For over two decades, our absolute mission has been to ensure that no family walks this path in the dark,” said Shalini Kedia, Chairperson and Founder of Fragile X Society India. “An accurate diagnosis doesn’t just explain a child’s present behavioral challenges; it fundamentally re-charts a family’s reproductive future. By lighting up our country’s proudest landmarks in teal green today, we are breaking the silence. We are building a nation-wide system of support, recognition, and early medical intervention for the estimated 400,000 affected individuals across India.”

Citizens across the country are invited to be part of the movement by visiting the illuminated landmarks in their cities, capturing photos against the teal green facades and sharing them on social media. They can also watch the short film Fragile on the Pocket Films YouTube channel and share it with friends, family and medical professionals, while helping spread awareness by sharing the official Instagram page, @fragilexindia, to encourage conversations around genetic health and autism awareness.



Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic condition that causes developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, learning challenges, and behavioral traits often overlapping with autism. Because general awareness remains low, millions of individuals across India remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, and countless others are unaware that they are silent carriers of the mutated gene. Simple genetic testing and early clinical intervention can completely transform the quality of life for an affected individual and provide families with vital clarity.



Fragile – A film on Fragile X Syndrome Awareness | Social Awareness Short Film: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qyaRA6bZMw



About Fragile X Society India

Founded in 2003 by Shalini Kedia, Fragile X Society India is the country’s premier support network dedicated to individuals and families affected by Fragile X Syndrome. The society acts as a critical bridge between families and the medical community, offering vital resources, directing families toward accurate genetic testing, providing professional counseling, and fostering a deeply supportive national community.