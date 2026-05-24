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US will not build ties with other nations at expense of its partnership with India: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio, currently on a visit to India, stated that the United States would not pursue relationships with any country in the world at the cost of its partnership with India.

(Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

New Delhi: Pakistan is acting as a mediator in an effort to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. During Trump’s second term, a noticeable rapprochement was observed between the US and Pakistan. Amidst these developments, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently on a visit to India, stated that the United States would not pursue relationships with any country in the world at the cost of its partnership with India.

What Did Marco Rubio Say?

Addressing the relationship between the US and other nations—specifically in the context of US-India ties— United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked, “As far as our relationships with other countries are concerned, we cooperate with nations across the globe at various levels and engage in diverse ways. India does the same. This is how responsible nations advance their diplomatic ties. However, I do not view our relationships with any other country in the world as coming at the expense of our strategic partnership with India—particularly for the reasons I have previously outlined.”

Marco Rubio On Iran

He added that, regarding the question of war, he would not delve into military tactics, simply because that falls outside his specific portfolio. “When hostilities commenced with Iran, the objectives were clearly defined—and they were quite straightforward. They were crystal clear. Our aim was to neutralize their naval capabilities—a goal we have successfully achieved. We also sought to significantly degrade their ballistic missile launch capabilities, as this constituted the conventional shield behind which they attempted to take cover; we have successfully accomplished that objective as well.”

Rubio further said, “We intended to inflict damage upon their defense industrial base to ensure that Iran would be unable to reconstitute these assets. We have successfully achieved that outcome as well. These constituted the specific targets of our operations, and it was precisely these targets that were struck. Conversely, Iran prefers to sponsor proxy terrorist groups—groups that remain utterly indifferent to what they blow up. They indiscriminately target anything and everyone. It is precisely these entities that we are currently contending with.”

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(With IANS inputs)











