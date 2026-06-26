Uttarakhand witnessed heightened tensions after Nihang Sikhs breached police barricades at the Kulhal check post along the Uttarakhand–Himachal Pradesh border and entered the state late on Thursday night.





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Nihang Sikhs standoff with police, breach barricades, enter Uttarakhand amid heavy security | Image: ANI





Dehradun: Tensions prevailed in Uttarakhand following a standoff between Nihang Sikhs and the state administration at the Uttarakhand–Himachal Pradesh border on Thursday night. Nihang Sikhs breached the police barricades at the Kulhal check post and entered the state after a dispute with residents in Karnaprayag, Chamoli District. Dehradun and adjoining areas came to a standstill after the Nihangs’ call to enter over the Karnaprayag clash and the Nagrasu Gurdwara issue. The standoff ended after hours of negotiations, with the Sikhs dispersing and normalcy gradually returning to the region.