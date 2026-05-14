Chhobiwala is releasing soon Everyone should watch this

To honour the legacy and cherished memory of our dear colleague Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, comes a heartfelt tribute — “Chhobiwala.”

Directed by Bappa, produced by Matchstickx Motion Pictures and presented by A4J Films Production, “Chhobiwala” is not just a project, but an emotional journey filled with love, remembrance, and respect for a person who touched countless hearts through his presence and passion for work.

Rahul was more than a colleague; he was a beautiful soul whose warmth, smile, and dedication inspired everyone around him. Though he may no longer be with us physically, his memories continue to live in every conversation, every emotion, and every frame connected to this special creation.

Members of the team emotionally shared,

“Some people never truly leave us. They continue to live through their work, their kindness, and the memories they leave behind. Rahul was one of them.”

They further added that “Chhobiwala” is a sincere tribute created with deep affection and respect — a way to celebrate the life, spirit, and artistic legacy of someone who will always remain close to their hearts.

This project stands as a silent yet powerful reminder that true artists never fade away; they continue to shine through the lives they touched and the stories they left behind.

With love, respect, and everlasting remembrance for Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. 🙏



























