Rajesh Sharma condition stable after suspected insect bite; Fauzi makers deny incident on set

Rajesh Sharma, who was hospitalised after a suspected insect bite, is now recovering. The Fauzi makers, however, clarified that he had already completed his shoot when asked whether the incident took place on the set.





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Rajesh Sharma Health Update (PC- Twitter)





Actor Rajesh Sharma, who is hospitalised after a suspected insect bite, is now recovering and is in a stable condition. While initial reports claimed the incident happened during the shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the film’s makers have denied that it took place on their set. According to Hindustan Times, Sharma’s family friend and actor Sudipa Chatterjee confirmed that the actor is doing much better and is currently under observation at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

Sharing an update on his health, Chatterjee said, “It’s an unknown insect bite and tests are being done and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on and the last two days he is much better.”

Reports suggest Sharma initially ignored the insect bite, thinking it was minor. However, around six hours later, he developed severe pain in his right leg. His condition worsened while he was travelling back to Kolkata, following which he was admitted to the hospital.

AICWA seeks probe into safety measures

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding a high-level investigation into the matter. The association also called for a review of the safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols followed on the film set. In its statement, AICWA said, “The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency and examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed.”

The association also urged the producers of Fauzi to bear the full cost of Sharma’s medical treatment.

Fauzi makers deny reports

Meanwhile, the makers of Fauzi have denied that the incident took place during the film’s shoot. As reported by Gulte, the team said Sharma had completed his portions nearly a week before the reports surfaced and had already returned home.

Akshay Kumar wishes him a speedy recovery

Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently worked with Sharma in Bhooth Bangla, also expressed concern over his health. Taking to X, he wrote: “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

Rajesh Sharma was last seen in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).