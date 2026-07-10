Monsoon havoc: Intensifying monsoon rains, landslides and flooding have paralysed daily life across several states, forcing the closure of schools and offices. Swelling rivers have blocked major highways. IMD has warned that more heavy rain is on the way.





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Monsoon havoc: 10 dead across India, landslides in Uttarakhand, flood alert, rivers swell in UP, Himachal | Image: ANI





Monsoon Havoc: As the southwest monsoon activity intensified across India, heavy rains and thunderstorms continued to pound several states on Friday. Severe waterlogging, flooded roads and landslides disrupted the normal lives of people forcing the closure of schools and offices in several regions. Rivers are swelling due to heavy rainfall, triggering the blockade of several highways and disrupting transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more rain in the coming days.