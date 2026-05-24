Twisha Sharma death case: Actor-Model’s last rites to be held in Bhopal today after second post mortem

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Twisha Sharma death case: Actor-Models last rites to be held in Bhopal today after second autopsy

Twisha Sharma death case: The last rites of the actor-model will be held in Bhopal today (May 24). Twisha’s father stated that the rites will be held after the completion of the second autopsy by a team of AIIMS doctors.

Twisha Sharma’s last rites to take place on May 24 in Bhopal. File image

Twisha Sharma’s last rites will be performed in Bhopal at 5 pm on Sunday, stated her cousin Ashish Sharma, adding that the family had initially planned to take the mortal remains to the national capital but later decided against it, citing soaring temperatures and medical reasons.

“We wanted to perform the last rites in Delhi, but I think it’s probably impractical in this heat to travel so far. Due to medical reasons, it’s been decided to perform her last rites in Bhopal. She will be given her final farewell at 5 pm today,” Sharma told ANI.

What did Sharma say about Samarth Singh?

Ashish Sharma also made strong remarks on the alleged accused Samarth Singh’s family, alleging responsibility in the case and demanding accountability. “They (the accused family) themselves are responsible for this entire accident, so if they come forward with honesty and truth, they should clearly state their facts. That would be enough for them, because now that compensation cannot be made,” he added.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, husband sent to 7-day police custody; here’s what we know

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His remarks came as the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma is currently ongoing by a team of senior doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Family expresses hope in a fair post mortem

Earlier, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased post-mortem. “We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing,” he had said.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed hope that the process would bring transparency, saying the family was satisfied with the ongoing procedure. Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, had expressed faith in the AIIMS team, saying the family expects a fair and transparent procedure and reaffirming their commitment to pursue justice.

The Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday. Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha’s husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being on the run.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s second post-mortem to be conducted by team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.











