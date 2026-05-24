West Bengal to set up holding cents for illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

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West Bengal to set up holding cells for illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

West Bengal government has set up ‘holding centres’ across the state for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The move follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s recent announcement of a tougher anti-infiltration strategy.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (AI Photo)

The West Bengal government issued an order to set up ‘holding centres’ across the state for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The proposed centres are expected to be established across all districts to hold individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi citizens or Rohingya.

In a letter sent to district authorities, the Home and Hills Affairs Department’s Foreigners’ Branch referred to procedures related to the deportation of “Bangladeshi/Rohingyas apprehended for staying illegally in this country”.

It further read, “Regarding the procedure to be followed for deportation of Bangladeshi/Rohingyas apprehended for staying illegally in this country. In this connection, it is requested to take initiative/appropriate action for setting up of Holding Centres in the district for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation/repatriation in accordance with the MHA guideline under reference.”

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The move follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s recent announcement of a tougher anti-infiltration strategy, during which he said the government had adopted a “detect, delete and deport” policy associated with the BJP’s long-standing stand on infiltration in Bengal.

For how long will detainees be placed in the holding cells?

The suspects can be kept in the holding centres for 30 days, the government said. The report said the centres could house not just newly detained individuals suspected of infiltration, but also previously arrested persons whose deportation proceedings are already in progress.

“The process of repatriating individuals – whether Bangladeshis or Rohingyas – who have been apprehended while residing illegally in this state is being initiated. Holding centres will be established across the districts for this purpose,” the government said.

“These centres will be utilised to house illegal infiltrators as well as foreign prisoners released from jails within the state. Instructions are hereby issued to take the necessary steps for the establishment of these centers,” the state government said.

Identify infiltrators

The Centre had previously issued orders to identify and deport infiltrators, but Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged at a press conference in Nabanna that the former administration failed to implement them.

At a meeting focused on border fencing with top BSF officials, the chief minister stated that the state’s anti-infiltration drive was now being actively implemented.

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“Those who are outside the purview of the CAA are illegal entrants and will be arrested by the state police and handed over to the BSF,” Adhikari had said.

Similar setup in other states

Over the years, the Ministry of Home Affairs has periodically issued advisories to states and Union Territories on identifying illegal immigrants, maintaining records of detained foreign nationals and expediting deportation procedures through coordination with central agencies and foreign missions.

In Assam, detention centres linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and Foreigners Tribunals have previously drawn legal and political attention. Other states, including Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, have also carried out drives against undocumented foreign nationals in recent years under directions linked to immigration and security regulations.











