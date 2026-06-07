Bengal T20 league 2026: Mohammed Shami scalps first-ever hat-trick in regional competition

Mohammed Shami became the first bowler to take a hat trick in the regional Bengal T20 league this season. His splendid bowling spell helped Servotech Siliguri Strikers beat Shrachi Rarh Tigers





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Veteran outcast pacer Mohammed Shami registered a sensational hattrick yesterday while playing for Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal T20 League at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Shami’s wrath was felt by Shrachi Rarh Tigers in what was just the 3rd match of the tournament.

The 35-year-old was spot on with his line and length, as always, and he reaped his reward in the 16th over with three brilliant deliveries. In the 4th ball of the 16th over, Mohammed Shami dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed before claiming the wickets of Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee in the following deliveries to complete the first hat-trick of the tournament.

The veteran pacer, whose last one-day international appearance came in early 2025, eventually finished with figures of 4/27 and played a key role in his side’s comprehensive 24-run victory.

Batting first, Siliguri posted a commanding 208/4 in their 20 overs. Vishal Sunil Bhati anchored the innings brilliantly with a blistering 86 off 46 balls, supported by Pramod Chandila’s quickfire 36.

Chasing a daunting target of 209, the Rarh Tigers fought hard but were restricted to 184/9. Shuvam Dey top-scored with 48, while Rahul Prasad chipped in with a brisk 44. However, Siliguri’s lethal bowling attack, spearheaded by an outstanding 4-wicket haul from veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, ensured the Tigers stayed away from victory.

How many wickets did Mohammed Shami take in IPL 2026?

Mohammed Shami had quite an underwhelming outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season for the Lucknow Super Giants, picking just 12 wickets in 13 matches. Subsequently, Shami was left out of the Indian squad for the upcoming ODIs and T20Is over the next two months.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, are not convinced about Shami’s fitness and whether he can be effective in the international arena or not. Mohammed Shami’s last appearance for the Indian team came in March 9, 2025 at the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. In T20Is and Tests, Shami last appeared in June 2023 and February 2025 respectively