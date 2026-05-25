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Its bharta: Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for Bharatnatyam dance in Chand Mera Dil; sparks meme fest

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Ananya Pandays dance clip from Chand Mera Dil has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions, witty edits, and trolling online. Users are joking that she has “literally turned Bharatanatyam into bharta.” Check memes.


Published date india.com
Published: May 25, 2026 1:07 PM IST

'It's bharta': Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for Bharatnatyam dance in Chand Mera Dil; sparks meme fest
Ananya Panday’s viral bharatanatyam dance scene (Pic – Twitter)

Ananya Panday is facing criticism after a Bharatanatyam dance scene from her recently released film Chand Mera Dil went viral on social media. In the clip, Ananya is seen performing a mix of Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance while dressed in traditional attire. The scene quickly became popular online and is now widely being used as GIFs, memes, and WhatsApp stickers. The clip is all over the internet, with some people calling her dance moves robotic. Others have described it as a “complete insult” to the dance form.

Ananya Panday is being trolled heavily

Ananya Panday memes are all over the internet. One social media user wrote, “I’ve studied classical dance for over 10 years, and this is terrible. Anyone with no experience would say the same thing. This is a complete insult to the dance form.” One Reddit user wrote, “I don’t know what kind of dance she’s doing, but it’s definitely not Bharatanatyam.” Another compared it to Sai Pallavi, saying, “Seeing Ananya dance reminds me of Sai Pallavi’s amazing dance moves. Nepotism kids get everything so easily.”

Ananya Panday lands in controversy (Pic – Twitter)

Here are a few Ananya Panday memes:

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Also read: Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, ask ‘Kya zarurat thi…’

What’s the viral Bharatanatyam scene about?

The viral Bharatanatyam scene comes during a college reunion sequence in the film, where it plays an important emotional moment. Ananya Panday’s character, Chandni, is shown as the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. Instead of performing a traditional classical dance, she performs a fusion routine that combines Bharatanatyam-inspired steps with modern styles like hip-hop and locking.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday, Lakshya starrer sees massive growth on its second day, total collection reaches upto Rs…

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, who earlier directed Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film follows the love story of Aarav and Chandni, played by Lakshya and Ananya Panday. It is produced by Karan Johar, Aadar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza under the banner of Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.








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