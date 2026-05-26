What: Emami Art presents two exhibitions –Alchemy of Absolute Intimacy & An Ancient Ballad
Where: Ground Floor, Emami Art
When: 22nd May, 2026 – 10th July, 2026
Timings: 11 AM – 7 PM
What to Expect:
- Alchemy of Absolute Intimacy : In her debut solo exhibition, Alchemy of Absolute Intimacy, artist Sayanee Sarkar presents a poetic and perceptual reimagining of body, gesture, and intimacy, moving far beyond its conventional imaginations. We conceive the bodies in acts or closeness through the lens of assumptions and the familiar meaning of movement and gestures. But, Sarkar, in her work, questions these very fundamental assumptions. Her works engage with the spatial positioning of bodies, the subtleties of the gaze and looking.
- An Ancient Ballad : An Ancient Ballad brings together works that return to certain forms, gestures, and materials across different moments. These returns do not stabilise meaning. Each recurrence carries a shift shaped by time, context, and the conditions of making. What appears recognisable begins to alter under attention.