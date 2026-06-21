Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 2: Kriti, Shahid, Rashmika’s film sees massive jump, enters Rs 50 crore club worldwide

After a promising start at the ticket counters, Cocktail 2 witnessed significant growth on its second day. The film’s performance has strengthened its position at the box office as it continues to attract moviegoers in large numbers.





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Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)





The opening weekend has brought encouraging news for the makers of Cocktail 2. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama witnessed strong growth on its second day at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics, the film appears to be benefiting from weekend footfall and audience curiosity. After posting a decent opening-day number, the film recorded a significant jump on Saturday and crossed a major worldwide milestone within just two days of release. The latest figures suggest that the film is finding support from moviegoers and could be heading towards a strong opening weekend.

How much did Cocktail 2 collect at the box office on Day 2?

According to box office data reported by Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 16.25 crore net in India on its second day. This marks a notable increase from its Day 1 collection of Rs 13.50 crore net. The Day 2 earnings represent a growth of 20.4 percent compared to the opening day.

With this jump, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 29.75 crore. Meanwhile, its India gross collection stands at Rs 35.70 crore after two days in theatres. The rise in collections indicates that Saturday audiences turned out in larger numbers, helping the film gain momentum during its opening weekend.

Has Cocktail 2 entered the Rs 50 crore club worldwide?

Yes. The film has successfully crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide within two days of release. In overseas markets, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 8 crore on Day 2. This pushed its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.25 crore. When combined with domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 50.95 crore. Crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone so quickly is a positive sign for the romantic entertainer and reflects solid audience interest across markets.

How was Cocktail 2’s occupancy on Day 2?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 30.46 percent on Saturday. Audience turnout improved steadily throughout the day. Morning shows registered 13.23 percent occupancy. The numbers increased during the afternoon with 31.38 percent occupancy. Evening shows recorded 34.77 percent occupancy, while night shows saw the highest response at 42.46 percent occupancy. The strong performance during evening and night screenings suggests that the film benefited from weekend audiences and positive social media buzz.

What is Cocktail 2 about?

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail. The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The couple is deeply in love but unsure about the idea of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when Ally, played by Kriti Sanon, joins them. What follows is a complicated emotional journey involving trust, relationships and personal insecurities.

Can Cocktail 2 maintain its box office momentum?

The early trend suggests that the film has managed to generate interest despite mixed reviews. Positive audience discussions on social media and steady weekend growth have helped boost collections. All eyes are now on the Sunday numbers, which will determine whether Cocktail 2 can finish its opening weekend on a high note and continue its strong run in the days ahead.