India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the world record of the fastest-ever fifty in List A cricket in the 50-over tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/6-6-6-6-6-50-in-11-balls-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-breaks-world-record-in-final-vs-sri-lanka-a-8452744/ Copy









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 50 in 11 balls vs Sri Lanka A in tri-series Final. (Photo: PTI)





India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at just 15 years of age has created a new World Record on Sunday. Sooryavanshi, opening the innings for India A in the 50-over tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A at Dambulla, slammed a fifty in only 11 balls – the fastest-ever in the history of List A cricket. The Bihar and Rajasthan Royals opener broke the record of Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had scored a fifty in 12 balls back in 2005-06.

Sent into bat by Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige, Sooryavanshi slammed 5 huge sixes and 5 fours to race to an amazing fifty off only 11 ball inside the first 4 overs of the innings. His opening partner Priyansh Arya at the other end was on 20 off 12 balls.

Sooryavanshi was attempting to equal the record for the fastest-ever List A hundred by going for his 9th maximum of the innings but was dismissed by Lankan skipper Arachchige, caught by Vijaykanth Viyaskanth for 94 off only 29 balls. The fastest-ever List A century belongs to former Delhi Capitals and Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had smashed a hundred off 29 balls for South Australia vs Tasmania back in 2023-24 season.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking fifty vs Sri Lanka A here…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says ‘Good Morning’ Watch Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs India ‘A’, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TalentTVCup pic.twitter.com/e5PDd6NNPd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 21, 2026

But the Sunday’s final so far has definitely belonged to Sooryavanshi, who was yet to fire in the tri-series after four modest outings in the last four matches against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The 15-year-old, who is set to make his senior India team debut this week in first T20I match vs Ireland, became India’s fastest List A fifty holder as well.

The fastest List A fifty by an Indian batter was scored by Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan in 15 balls against Punjab in Jaipur in 2025-26 season. Sooryavanshi not only smashed that but reached that mark with back-to-back sixes off Dulaj Samuditha as 25 runs came off the 4th over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets revenge for Monday’s huge fight

Sooryavanshi’s blazing innings took India past the 100-run mark in just 7 overs. He didn’t take a backward step after reading his fifty, smashing two more sixes off Lankan slinger bowler Kugathas Mathulan as 17 runs came off the 7th over.

The Indian opener raced into the 90s with a six off Arachchige before attempting one final shot at glory to equal fastest-ever List A century. Sooryanashi’s 94 in 29 balls was studded with 8 sixes and 10 fours.

It was a fitting reply from Sooryavanshi, who was involved in a massive fight with Vishen Halambage and Lankan cricketer after the last league match between the two teams which ended in a Super Over loss for India. The match-referee reportedly recommended Sooryavanshi for 50 per cent match-fee fine but the BCCI chose not to impose it.

Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever cricketer to win the Orange Cap in the IPL 2026 season at just 15 years of age after scoring 776 runs. He also broke Chris Gayle’s IPL record of hitting the most sixes in a season after slamming 72 sixes in the season. He had also missed out on scoring back-to-back tons in IPL 2026 Eliminator and Qualifier 2 after getting dismissed for 97 and 96 in those two innings.