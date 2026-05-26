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RCB vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to book their berth in a second successive final as they take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

RCB opener Virat Kohli bats in the nets in Dharamshala ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs GT. (Photo: PTI)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are looking to become just the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian Premier League to win back-to-back titles as they take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala with a berth in the final at stake on Tuesday.

CSK were the first team to win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 while Mumbai Indians had emulated this feat in IPL 2019 and 2020 season. Rajat Patidar’s RCB on track to emulate this rare feat as they have managed to top the Points Table in 2026 after breaking the 18-year-long trophy jinx last year.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Playoff Reserve Day Rules: What will happen is RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 is WASHED OUT

After RCB, Shubman Gill’s GT have looked tactically the best team on show in IPL 2026. The 2021 champions have lost only one match in their last six games in this season.

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GT batters Sai Sudharsan and Gill are right at the top of the Orange Cap list as the leading run-scorers while GT pacer Kagiso Rabada has been pushing RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top of the wicket-taker’s list for the Purple Cap.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill battle will decide IPL 2026 Qualifier, feels former NZ pacer Simon Doull

“You see teams putting runs on the board. But in the end, you need a solid bowling unit. You hardly see any changes in both the teams, and that is due to the bowlers’ self-belief and the faith put in by the captain and the management,” GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala on Monday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar believes team which holds their composure will emerge victorious in Qualifier 1 and book their place in the final. The champions have former captain Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders as he aims to score another 43 runs to complete 600 runs for the fourth time in successive seasons in IPL.

“Both teams have done really well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes their plans better, plays better cricket and stays calmer under pressure, I think that team will win the match. It’s a big stage, Qualifier 1. We must hold our nerves and be confident in whatever we are doing,” Patidar said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala.

It is all level at 4-4 all when it comes to head-to-head record between RCB and GT and it has been heard to separate the two sides in the IPL 2026 season as well.

, Pressure built us. Now it’s going to reveal who we are! We’ve earned the right to stand here, and we have an opportunity to make in unforgettable, again. Here’s how the team… pic.twitter.com/t2GDPLUnoG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 26, 2026

Here are all the details about Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match…

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will take place on Tuesday, May 26.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/R Sai Kishore/Manav Suthar











