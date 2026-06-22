Celebrate Father’s Day At Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

This Father’s Day, honour the guiding force in your life with an indulgent culinary experience at Social Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. Celebrate fatherhood with a specially curated Father’s Day Brunch that promises a perfect blend of flavours, family bonding and memorable moments.

Designed to make every father feel truly special, the brunch will feature an elaborate spread of global and regional delicacies, interactive live stations, refreshing beverages, and delectable desserts. Families can enjoy quality time together while indulging in a feast crafted by the hotel’s expert culinary team.

What: Father’s Day Celebration At Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Where: Social Kitchen – Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Date: 21st June 2026

Timings:

Highlights Of The Buffett Menu: Malai Chicken Tikka, Cabin Style Fish Cutlet, Chicken Gyoza with Soy Glaze, Chutney Stuffed Dahi Kebab and Vegetable Spring Rolls. Guests can savour a variety of fresh salads, artisan breads, charcuterie and cheese platters, along with live stations serving Dosa, Pasta, Pizza, Pancakes, Chicken Dak Bungalow, Mutton Roganjosh, Fish Rawa Fry, Doi Katla, Shaam Savera Kofta, Veg Thai Curry, Chermoula Spice Grilled Cottage Cheese with ith Tahini Reduction, Dal Makhani, Pur Bhara Potol, Kashmiri Pulao, Mango Panna Cotta, Swiss Roll, Chocolate Mousse, Crème Brulee, Rasmalai, Baked Minidana with Rabri and Aamsatto Roll.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2400 plus taxes